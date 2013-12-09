The Ravens And Vikings Score 4 TDs In The Final 90 Seconds In The Craziest NFL Ending Of The Season

After combining for 27 points in the first 58 minutes of the game, the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings traded four touchdowns in the final 90 seconds in the most incredible finish of the year.

Baltimore won 29-26 when all was said and done.

Toby Gerhart scored a 41-yard rushing TD to make it 19-15 Vikings with 1:27 left (via @cjzero):

On the ensuing kickoff, Jacoby Jones scored a 77-yard return TD to make it 22-19 with 1:16 left:

On the next drive, Cordarrelle Patterson scored a 79-yard TD on a screen to make it 26-22 Vikings with 45 seconds left (via @cjzero):

Joe Flacco then drove the Ravens down the field in the final seconds, and threw the game-winning TD pass to Marlon Brown with four seconds left:

It’s a huge win for Baltimore. They hold on to their one-game lead for the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC.

