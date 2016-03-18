Ravens cornerback in critical condition after motorcycle accident

Cork Gaines

Tray Walker, a corner back for the Baltimore Ravens is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident, according to the Miami Herald.

Few details are known at this time. According to the report, another car was involved.

Walker was a fourth round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Texas Southern. He is originally from Miami.

Here is a photo of the scene, via Carli Teproff of the Miami Herald.

When reached for comment, Ravens coach John Harbaugh seemed to be taken aback. “Oh my God. This is devastating news. Our prayers and hopes are with Tray and his family tonight,” Harbaugh said.

NOW WATCH: STEPH CURRY: Inside the spectacular life of the world’s greatest basketball player

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.