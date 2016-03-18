Ravens cornerback in critical condition after motorcycle accident

Tray Walker, a corner back for the Baltimore Ravens is in critical condition following a motorcycle accident, according to the Miami Herald.

Few details are known at this time. According to the report, another car was involved.

Walker was a fourth round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Texas Southern. He is originally from Miami.

Here is a photo of the scene, via Carli Teproff of the Miami Herald.

MDPD investigates after a motorcycle crash involving NFL football player #TrayWalker in NW Dade @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/mSMrbk3rQL

— Carli Teproff (@CTeproff) March 18, 2016

When reached for comment, Ravens coach John Harbaugh seemed to be taken aback. “Oh my God. This is devastating news. Our prayers and hopes are with Tray and his family tonight,” Harbaugh said.

