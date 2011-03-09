Ravens Safety Challenges Chad Ochocinco To A Boxing Match

Photo: AP Images

Yesterday on Twitter, Ravens safety Tom Zbikowski challenged Chad Ochocinco (no stranger to Twitter challenges himself) to a boxing match to be held at M&T Bank Stadium.On the Dan Patrick Show, Zbikowski, an offseason boxer, told Patrick that the person he’d most likely to fight was none other than Ochocinco. Chad, who never misses a chance to spar via Twitter, quickly replied, “you wana go nite nite, you want to box me, for 1 your feet are to slow and you’ve no hand speed to even be competitive.”



Zbikowski seems quite willing to follow through on his challenge, and wrote on his Facebook page, “Dear Ocho Cinco . . . thanks for following my career . . . You and me at M&T Bank Stadium, charity four-round boxing match. You wear Orange and Black and I will wear Purple and black. If we do it in May, that should give you enough time to get ready . . . You game?”

Ocho again replied, “@tommyzbikowski in all seriousness I’d give you the arse whooping I owe Ray Lewis so let’s go,n any of your other teammates can get beat up 2.”

Zbikowski says it would take him no longer than 45 seconds to take down Chad. So far the Ravens safety has been a relative unknown for his professional football career, but if somehow he got into the ring with Chad that would change very quickly.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.