Baltimore Ravens Release Safety Bernard Pollard

Veteran safety Bernard Pollard has been released from the Baltimore Ravens, according to Baltimore Sun Ravens reporter Aaron Wilson.Pollard, who is known for his hard, sometimes very illegal hits, has been with the Ravens for the past two season.

Pollard was due a $500,000 roster bonus from the Ravens on Saturday, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Pollard tweeted:

You may remember Pollard’s scary hit on Patriots’ Steven Ridley from this past season:

