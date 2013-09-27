The Ravens Blasted A 1966 Pop Song During Practice To Make Fun Of A Player Who Got Attacked By A Stripper

In the most absurd story of the 2013 NFL season, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones was reportedly hit in the head with a champagne bottle by a stripper named Sweet Pea at 3 a.m. in Washington D.C. on Monday.

Jones was on a party bus for teammate Bryant McKinnie’s birthday when the incident occurred. Jones was “bleeding from the head” but refused treatment and didn’t go to the hospital, according to the police report.

It’s a silly story and no one involved is taking it all that seriously, including the team.

According to McKinnie, the coaches piped in Tommy Roe’s 1966 pop hit “Sweat Pea” over the loudspeakers at practice yesterday.

SB Nation’s Ravens site found the song on YouTube.

It’s jaunty, and hilarious considering the context:

