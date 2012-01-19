8 Crazy Facts About Sunday's Massive Patriots-Ravens Game That You've Never Heard Before

Photo: AP
While the NFC has seen upset after upset in the playoffs, the AFC has gone more or less according to plan (besides that whole ridiculous Tebow thing).But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s Pats-Ravens game lacks story lines.
One team is defence-first, while the other is all about offence.
One has the game’s best QB while the other has a giant question mark under centre.
We dug around a little and found some interesting nuggets that you can use to blow your friends’ minds on Sunday.
The Ravens have never allowed 300 or more yards in a playoff game. Surprisingly, Tom Brady has only throw for 300 yards in 3 of his 20 playoff starts
Tom Brady is 9-2 at home in playoff games, and 4-1 against the Ravens in his career. But that one loss to Baltimore came at home in the playoffs in 2010
The last time that both of these teams missed the playoffs in the same year was 2002 (in the NFC, both the 49ers and Giants missed the playoffs last year)
The Ravens run the ball and the Patriots throw it, right? Not exactly, Baltimore only has 21 more rushing attempts than New England this year
Ray Lewis (age 36) is the oldest player on either team's roster, but he was the Ravens' top tackler with 95 this year. Pats' leading tackler Jerod Mayo (age 25) had the exact same number of tackles
