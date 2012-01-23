WIDE LEFT! The Ravens Missed A 32-Yard Field Goal To Lose The AFC Championship Game

The Baltimore Ravens choked away the AFC Championship Game in the final seconds against the Patriots today.



Down 23-20 with 22 seconds left, Baltimore WR Lee Evans wasn’t able to hang on to an easy touchdown catch that hit him right in the hands.

Two plays later, Billy Cundiff missed an easy 32-yard field goal that should have sent the game to overtime.

Here’s the brutal missed FG:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.