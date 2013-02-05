The Ravens Lost The Lombardi Trophy For Several Hours After The Super Bowl

Photo: NFL.com

John Harbaugh held his day-after press conference today and revealed that for several hours after the Super Bowl, the team had no idea where the Lombardi Trophy was. Harbaugh explained that the trophy was eventually returned this morning (via NFL.com).”We hadn’t seen this (trophy) since last night…We thought we lost it.”



It is unclear how the trophy was misplaced or how it was recovered. But Harbaugh did thank the person that returned the 22-inch-tall, seven pound trophy.

While the scene after the Super Bowl is obviously chaotic. It is hard to imagine how the Lombardi Trophy could be misplaced with so many cameras and so many players and personnel milling about.

