These Hilarious Tweets Were The Best Part Of Last Night's Awful NFL Game

Photo: AP

Monday Night Football was painful to watch last night.The Jaguars won 12-7 on four field goals, and the performances from both teams were cringe-inducing.



The Ravens had a grand total of 16 yards in the first half, the game’s longest play was just 24 yards, and the winning QB threw for 93 yards.

But there was a silver lining — Twitter came through in a big way with some funny jabs at the godawfulness of MNF.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.