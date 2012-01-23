WATCH: A Ravens Player Batted A Pass To His Teammate For An Incredible Diving Interception

The New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl after beating the Ravens 23-20 today in Foxboro.
The Patriots didn’t play their best game, but the Ravens missed a short field goal with 15 seconds left to clinch it.
The best highlight game midway through the fourth quarter, when Ravens CB Jimmy Smith picked off a Tom Brady deep ball after his teammate Bernard Pollard batted it right to him.
Good teamwork.
Here’s the video, will post the missed FG shortly:
