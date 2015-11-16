Two mind-boggling defensive errors by the Ravens gave the Jaguars a last-second win

The Baltimore Ravens blew a late lead at home to the Jacksonville Jaguar thanks to two terrible defensive plays that gifted the Jaguars free yardage and allowed Jags kicker Jason Myers to kick a 53-yard, game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock.

In a game that was virtually all but won for Baltimore — the Jaguars had no timeouts left and were out of field goal range — Ravens defensive lineman Elvis Dumervil was called for a face-mask on Blake Bortles on 4th-and-long as time expired.

Because a game cannot end on a defensive penalty, the Jaguars got 15 free yards (which put them into field goal range) and a free play with 0:00 left on the clock.

Note that Bortles was only a fraction of a second away from not even getting the snap off before the clock ran out, and that he’d lost his footing on his own. All Dumervil needed to do was bring him down normally and the Ravens would have won. Instead, he did this:

It’s been an ugly season for the Ravens, who move to 2-7 with the loss. The loss also marks the 7th time this season that Baltimore has lost by one score or less.

But it’s even worse than just the Dumervil gaff. The Ravens should have wrapped the game up two plays earlier — on 2nd and 15 when they dropped a seemingly easy interception:

With the win, the Jaguars improved to 3-6 and remain very much in the mix for the AFC South title.

