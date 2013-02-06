Ravens Are Latest Team To Show That Regular Season Record No Longer Means Much In The NFL

The Ravens finished the regular season with a 10-6 record. But despite eight teams winning more games, Baltimore got hot at the right time and won the Super Bowl.



A similar situation occurred last year when the Giants (9-7) won the Super Bowl despite nine teams finishing the regular season with a better record. In fact, it is becoming quite common to win the Super Bowl despite a mediocre regular season.

Here is a look at how many teams finished the regular season with a better record than the eventual Super Bowl champs since 1990. And as we can see, it has now been 10 years since the team with the best record won it all…

