Raven-Symoné to: Mike Huckabee: 'You got a bromance' with Donald Trump?

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) gave an interview to “The View” on Thursday, when he discussed his performance in the CNBC Republican presidential debate the night before.

Co-host Raven-Symoné noted that Huckabee declined to go after rival Donald Trump at the debate.

While on stage, Huckabee even pointed out that he was wearing a Trump-branded tie.

Raven-Symoné was perplexed.

“While the moderators were taking aim at Donald Trump, you did not. You actually wore a tie from his collection. Uh, you got a bromance goin’ on?” she asked.

Huckabee said there was no bromance.

“No, not at all,” he said. “It actually was not planned. That tie is a purple tie. My little granddaughter, Scarlet, loves purple. I wore it for her. And when they asked me the ridiculous question about Donald Trump, I thought, ‘I’m not going there.'”

During the same Thursday interview, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg also pressed Huckabee on his socially conservative views on abortion rights.

“Governor Mike,” she told Huckabee. “You said that there are two victims: one is the child, the other is a birth mother. Do you think that guilting somebody who is already making a really horrific choice in their life is really the way to go?”

Huckabee rejected the premise of Goldberg’s question.

“No. In fact, Whoopi, it’s the opposite of that. I think you don’t put guilt on the mother,” he said.

Whoopi then interrupted as they talked over one another.

“Except sir, that’s kind of what you said,” she said. “If someone makes a choice that they have to make, why wouldn’t you be supportive of that? It’s not your body.”

