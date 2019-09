Rave Wireless Lands $18mm Series C

Chelsea-based Rave Wireless has raised $18 million in Series C funding, PEHub reports. Trilogy Equity Partners led the round, joined by return investors Bain Capital Ventures, Sigma Partners and RRE Ventures. Rave makes mobile software for universities, focusing on safety and alert messaging. The company had previously raised about $17 million since 2005, PEHub says. (via Moconews)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.