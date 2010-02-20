Rave Reviews Coming Out Of A Secret Screening Of Wall Street 2

Apparently there was a secret screening of Wall Street 2 last night.



The (second hand) reviews coming out of it are really positive:

“It’s an entertaining movie with Shia a better match for Douglas than Sheen, who was a stiff. It’s a sardonic, slightly satirical film with Josh Brolin and particularly Frank Langella scoring well.”

“It also proves Shia can play with the big boys. A surprisingly satirical movie. It’s the first time I’ve heard a Stone movie described as ‘fun.'”

Read the full review (via slashfilm.)

Also check out the 10 best quotes from Wall Street 2.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.