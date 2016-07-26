9 aliens are joining the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' gang of space outlaws

At the end of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” the the Guardians tricked a roving gang of space outlaws called the Ravagers into taking a decoy version of the Infinity Stone instead of the real one.

So in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” the Ravagers are going to come after the Guardians. They’re going to want the Infinity Stone, either to use its power themselves or to sell it. And, with Yondu at the helm, they’re going to be angry.

The Ravagers will also have at least nine more aliens joining their ranks. Director James Gunn revealed their names and faces on Instagram, and they include luminaries like Scrote, Half-Nut, Wretch, and Gef the Ravager.



We’ll find out how each of these guys play into the story when “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” comes on on May 5, 2017.

