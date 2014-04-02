Raunchy Carl's Jr Is Coming To Australia But You Won't be Able To Get Their Burgers In The City

American fast food chain Carl’s Jr, known for its raunchy television commercials, will launch its premium burgers in Australia.

But you won’t be able to get their standard burgers, costing between $6 and $8, in a major city.

The first store will be on the Central Coast of New South Wales and it will take a while for them to reach a capital city, such as Sydney or Brisbane.

Franchisees are being sought for capital cities.

Carl’s Jr is said to be responsible for creating a new genre of TV commercials, the ‘slutburger’. Watch Paris Hilton girate with her burger here.

And see the fish advert, the Benny Hill-like references to “great buns” and the Philly Cheesesteak Burger.

The parent company of Carl’s Jr, CKE Restaurants Holdings, today announced a development agreement with Australia’s BKG Group to develop, open and operate 10 Carl’s Jr restaurants in the central, mid and northern New South Wales coasts.

BVKG group runs BYO Cellars whose proprietors, Brian George and Lindsay Brennan, were the first to offer off-license alcohol sales in New South Wales more than 30 years ago.

Brennan says there’s a gap in the Australian market for a more premium burger.

The burgers have been in New Zealand since 2011 where there are 15 Carl’s Jr restaurants and another five are in development.

Carl’s Jr’s has a ‘Young, Hungry Guy’ target audience of 18 to 34 year olds. A date for the first store opening hasn’t yet been decided.

The original Carl’s burger.

