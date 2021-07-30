A Brazilian ‘Fortnite’ streamer who posts content with children was reportedly arrested on child rape charges

Raulino de Oliveira Maciel was reportedly arrested on child rape charges in Brazil.` @raulzitoyt/Instagram

Brazilian streamer Raulino de Oliveira Maciel was arrested on Tuesday, G1 reported.

Police said in a statement that a YouTuber was arrested on child rape charges on Tuesday.

Maciel is a streamer with hundreds of thousands of subscribers on YouTube and Twitch.

A Brazilian “Fortnite” streamer was arrested on child-rape charges in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, on Tuesday, the Brazilian outlet G1 reported.

Raulino de Oliveira Maciel is a video game streamer and content creator who goes by RaulZito online. Maciel has 117,000 followers on the live-streaming platform Twitch and roughly 144,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. According to his channel description, which is in English, his “Headquarters” is comprised of “several child talents” with whom he produces family-friendly content.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro said in a statement that a team from the Child and Adolescent Victims Department (DCAV) arrested a video game YouTuber, whose name is not specified in the statement, on charges of rape of the vulnerable (estupro de vulnerável), a charge in Brazil involving victims younger than the age of 14.

The cases, according to police, took place in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, and São Caetano, São Paulo. The victims are reportedly child actors between 10 and 14 years old. The YouTuber contacted the children through Instagram promising access to jobs and saying that he had been hired by a major TV station, police said.

Maciel was a presenter for SBT Games, the gaming division of Brazilian television network SBT, which linked Maciel to the arrest in a statement on Tuesday. Video of the arrest from Brazilian outlet G1 shows a man that appears to be Maciel.

SBT Games said that Maciel was no longer part of the segment of streamers for SBT Games. “The SBT awaits the elucidation of the facts and the result of the investigation, which resulted in the arrest of the YouTuber this Tuesday morning,” the statement reads.

According to the police statement, a mother told police that her son had suffered from abuse from the arrested YouTuber between February and May, with another child younger than 12 reporting having been abused as well.

Maciel did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

