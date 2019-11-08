A Mexican footballer accidentally kicked someone in the head and the match had to stop for 11 minutes before the player left for hospital in a neck brace

Getty Kenan Bajric’s injury shocked the Molineux crowd.

Thursday’s match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Slovan Bratislava was stopped for 11 minutes after a defender was accidentally kicked in the head.

Midfielder Kenan Bajric was knocked unconscious and left in a neck brace after his head collided with Raul Jimenez’s boot.

The Slovenian was rushed to hospital after receiving treatment on the pitch but is recovering, according to the BBC.

“I’m very sorry for that, it wasn’t my intention,” Jimenez told broadcaster BT Sport after the match. “I hope he recovers well and keeps going.”

Read more of our soccer stories here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A European football match was stopped for 11 minutes on Thursday after a striker accidentally kicked an opposition player in the head, rendering him unconscious and in need of a neck brace.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were playing Slovan Bratislava at the Molineux Stadium when Raul Jimenez attempted an overhead kick but booted Kenan Bajric in the head in the 77th minute.

The Slovenian defender was instantly knocked out, dropping to the floor before Jimenez and other players rapidly signalled for medical attention.

He was treated on the pitch for 11 minutes, before being put in a neck brace and stretchered off the field. He was taken immediately to hospital, where he stayed overnight.

Getty Jimenez’s booted Bajric on the head.

Getty The Slovenian was kicked unconscious.

Getty Both sets of players were immediately worried for Bajric.

After the match, Bratislava manager Jan Kozak told reporters that the 24-year-old had suffered a “quite serious” concussion, but that he was was conscious and recovering, according to the BBC.

Jimenez, who was shown a yellow card for the high foot, apologised for the incident and said he was pleased to hear Bajric was OK.

“Yeah, it’s good news for us, for all my team mates, his team mates,” Jimenez told broadcaster BT Sport. “I’m very sorry for that, it wasn’t my intention but I hope he recovers well and keeps going.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s difficult for all of us but I hope he recovers well.”

Wolves won 1-0 on the night with Jimenez scoring the decisive goal in the second of the 12 minutes of overtime that were played, taking into account the lengthy injury delay. The Mexican appeared to pray for Bajric during his brief goal celebration.

Wolves play Aston Villa on Sunday.

Read more:

An Everton FC player’s ankle was bent almost 180 degrees and looked so horrific it made the opposition cry

An 18-year-old scored 3 goals for Real Madrid, emphasising why everybody’s calling him the next big thing in Brazilian football

A stalker who sent a pictures of underage girls and a photo of a coffin to an Italian footballer and his family has been jailed

Cristiano Ronaldo was Juventus’ worst player, had a goal stolen by a teammate, and left the pitch subbed off and frustrated in another underwhelming Champions League performance

A British soccer club is refusing to pay for a player who died shortly after a transfer, and it could now be barred from further signings

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.