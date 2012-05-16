A Former Bosnian Serb Commander On Trial For Genocide Has Been Warned To Stop Making Throat Slitting Gestures

Photo: Serge Ligtenberg / Getty

Ratko Mladic, aka “The Butcher of Bosnia”, has recently started his trial at The Hague for his alleged role in a number of atrocities and war crimes during the Bosnian War in the 1990s, in particular the murder of 8,000 unarmed men and boys in the notorious Srebrenica massacre.Mladic was one of the Bosnian Serbs’ top military commanders in the war, and was only caught after being on the run for 16 years in Serbia (his capture was the last thing stopping Serbia becoming an EU candidate). He has refused to make a plea in the case, and denies any wrongdoing.



Unfortunately, he isn’t exactly being contrite in the court. The Times of London reports:

Mr Mladic caught the eye of members of the Mothers of Srebrenica in the public gallery and made his cutthroat sign towards the end of the first session of the morning. The court is taking breaks in deference to his ill health.

He was responding directly to Munira Subasic, who lost 21 relatives in the massacre at Srebrenica, who had first wagged her finger at him when he looked straight at her with a smile on his face.

The judge in the case is now talking about setting up a screen between the Mladic and the audience in the court.



