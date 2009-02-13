Ratings, Shmatings! HBO Renews "Big Love" For Fourth Season

After USA Today just noted Big Love‘s anemic ratings yesterday, HBO has indicated its confidence in the show by renewing it for a fourth season today. Cynics might say this has something to do with the fact that the show is executive produced by Tom Hanks. But in its press release, HBO not only alludes to Big Love‘s strong critical reception, but also, more importantly, says that it “is averaging nearly five million viewers per episode.”

As careful readers of yesterday’s post would remember, this is the total viewership, including people who watch repeats and TiVo the episodes and watch them later. Last week’s actual Nielsen rating was 1.9 million viewers.

Production on season four is slated to start later this year, and it will air in 2010.

