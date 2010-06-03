10 Reasons Why Everyone Hates The Ratings Agencies

The two main ratings agencies, Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, have been around since the beginning of the 20th century. Fitch came later but they are often ignored in favour of the two mainstays.



Since their inception, these agencies have been a necessary evil of sorts in the world of finance, rating corporate and sovereign debt as sometimes required by law.

And with Warren Buffett testifying today in front of Phil Angelides’ Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission on the role of the ratings agencies played in the financial crisis, it looks like we may be at the end of an era.

