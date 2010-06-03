10 Reasons Why Everyone Hates The Ratings Agencies

The two main ratings agencies, Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, have been around since the beginning of the 20th century. Fitch came later but they are often ignored in favour of the two mainstays.
Since their inception, these agencies have been a necessary evil of sorts in the world of finance, rating corporate and sovereign debt as sometimes required by law.
And with Warren Buffett testifying today in front of Phil Angelides’ Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission on the role of the ratings agencies played in the financial crisis, it looks like we may be at the end of an era.
By now we all know that derivative products like CDOs, MBS, and ABS played an integral part in the financial crisis of 2007/2008. But many have argued that it wasn't the crappy products that destroyed investors - it was the ratings agencies.
Had the ratings agencies actually done a better job of rating these securities, the markets for them would have dried up a lot sooner and risk would have been spread out thoroughly instead of being concentrated on one area of banking. A thorough and complete analysis has been prepared at MoneyWeek for your reading.
The Federal Reserve Bank of NY just released a report and in it is a crystal clear picture of why the ratings agencies need serious overhaul. Inside the report, the Fed says that Moody's and S&P did, in fact, rubber stamp mortgage-backed securities with their seal of approval. To do so would imply that the ratings agencies knew full well what they were getting into, but alas, we now know that's untrue.
Wall St. Cheat Sheet points out these important notes from the report:
- Prior to the crisis, 80-95% of a typical subprime or Alt-A mortgage-backed-securities (MBS) deal was assigned the highest possible triple-A rating, making these securities attractive to a wide range of domestic and foreign investors.
- Highly rated securities in each deal decrease in mortgage credit risk, suggesting that ratings contain useful information for investors.
- However, MBS issued since 2005 have experienced historically large downgrades, by 3-10 rating notches on average.
- The study found evidence of significant time variation in risk-adjusted credit ratings, including a progressive decline in standards around the MBS market peak between the start of 2005 and mid-2007.
A 'progressive decline in standards in the MBS market' says it all.
One of the oft-talked about problems with the ratings agencies is that they don't downgrade enough when they should be. Michael Lewis magnifies this problem in his latest book, 'The Big Short.' One of the key issues that BusinessWeek points out is the improper handling of Enron's ratings:
As Enron's condition worsened, what did the rating agencies do?
Beginning in late October, after Enron announced a $2.2 billion equity write-down, the agencies gradually lowered their ratings and short-term outlooks. But they kept Enron at just-above junk status until Nov. 28, when it became clear that an acquisition by Dynegy Corp. was unravelling.
The agencies say Enron duped them with incomplete and misleading information about private partnership deals. In particular, Enron failed to reveal its Chewco, Raptor, and LJM partnerships, S&P Managing Director Ronald M. Barone told lawmakers. He also said that S&P's investment-grade rating on Enron in November was coupled with public warnings that it would be lowered to junk status absent the merger with Dynegy.
Critics insist, however, that the raters should have pressed Enron harder for answers and should have downgraded the company sooner.
A 2004 article in the Washington Post tells the tale of how Canada's government was essentially blackmailed by Moody's over a ratings downgrade. It goes something like this.
- Moody's places Canada's debt 'on review' for a possible downgrade.
- Canada gets pissed off; finance minister says 'Who the hell are they to pass judgment on us?'
- This scenario happened before, back in 1995 after a debt downgrade.
- As a result, finance minister Paul Martin was forced to insert strong language into a speech about Canada's budget, saying he would act aggressively to trim costs.
Germany isn't a fan either, saying that companies like Moody's and Fitch have become 'uncontrolled world powers.'
Back in 2004, Moody's wanted German insurance giant Hannover Re to let the ratings firm grade the company, free of charge. Hannover Re declined, but really, it was a guise under which Moody's would eventually start charging the insurer for ratings, according to another Washington Post article.
Professor Frank Partnoy is the George E. Barrett Professor of Law and Finance and is the director of the centre on Corporate and Securities Law at the University of San Diego. He's published a paper titled 'How and Why Credit Rating Agencies are Not Like Other Gatekeepers.'
It deals with the overwhelming fact that these agencies have become money-making machines and how they earn high margins from credit derivative ratings.
Here's a gem from Partnoy's introduction:
'The credit rating industry has changed radically since 1999. Credit rating agencies are now more profitable than other gatekeepers, face different and potentially more serious conflicts of interest, and are uniquely active in structured finance, particularly collateralized debt obligations, now a multi-trillion dollar market. I argue that these changes are related: Moody's Corp. has a $20 billion market capitalisation in part because it earns high operating margins from conflicted transactions and credit derivatives.'
The full paper is available here.
While a group like the SEC or FINRA should be rating securities, instead Moody's, Fitch, and Standard & Poor's are filling that gap and are doing a poor job of it. Hence the Senate has been pushing financial reform that includes a measure that would come up with 'alternative methods for judging securities and other investments as a way of limiting the reliance of companies like Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's,' according to the New York Times.
Think about this.
If there were only three oil companies (say Valero, Chevron, ExxonMobil) and in the United States right now, they'd immediately be broken up and divided up similar to Standard Oil. That's what the 1890 Sherman Antitrust Act is in place for.
OK, now take the aforementioned scenario and replace Valero with Fitch, Chevron with Moody's, and ExxonMobil with Standard & Poor's. OK, done. We have ourselves an oligopoly of ratings agencies, no matter what way you try to spin it. The Economist agrees with us on this one (sub. required).
This is another key issue pointed out in Lewis' 'The Big Short.'
Portfolio.com has a piece discussing Moody's, ABN Amro (sound familiar?) and CPOD derivatives. Moody's apparently rated them 'AAA' without fully understanding them, went back, found a bug in the calculation code it was using, and found out the securities should have been rated 'four notches lower.' Ouch.
So how do we fix the problems associated with the agencies? Our own Joe Weisenthal gives his thoughts on some of the answers:
- Create a pool of 10 companies licensed to rate debt.
- A central body chooses which ratings agency the issuer will work with.
- This prevents shopping around for the best possible rating.
- Performance measures would be backwards-looking.
- Agencies could be put on probation for their actions.
