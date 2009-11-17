Grading Sarah Palin's Performance On "Oprah": B

Oprah, Sarah; Sarah, Oprah.



Today’s episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” is more an event than any old hour of TV. On the hot seat: Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor-turned-rogue right-wing author.

And on a scale of “Oprah” guests from awesome to disappointing — Tom Cruise being the greatest couch-jumper of all time and Whitney Houston the biggest letdown — Palin falls somewhere slightly above average. Maybe a B or B-minus.

Palin has launched a promotional blitz for her best-selling memoir “Going Rogue,” and comes across as chatty, folksy, and engaging. She’s on message — ever the politician — sprinkling her conversation with a spoonful of sugar. Spun sugar.

Even while fielding questions about Levi Johnston, the father of her daughter Bristol’s child and Palin family nightmare. Palin answers, “I think he needs to know that he is loved and he has the most beautiful child and this can all work out for good. It really can. We don’t have to keep going down this road of controversy and drama all the time. We’re not really into the drama.”

Come on Sarah! Deep down, you know you want to say how Johnston is a terrible, no good, self-serving, Playgirl-posing poor excuse for a human being — so say it! You know Winfrey tried as best she could, twice asking Palin if she’d invite Johnston to Thankgiving.

Despite her aura of diplomacy, she reveals more than a few juicy watercooler nuggets:

She refers to Levi Johnston as “Ricky Hollywood” and bemoans the Wasilla heartthrob’s “aspiring porn” star track.

She addresses her anger toward the McCain campaign when it issued a press release about Bristol’s pregnancy that described Palin as being thrilled. She was anything but. “That was really the first taste for me of what I was allowed to say,” she says.

She tells Winfrey she was indifferent to the talk-show mogul’s endorsement of Barack Obama: “No offence, Oprah, but … it didn’t really register. It wasn’t the centre of my universe.”

She admits the PR disaster that was her 2008 Katie Couric interview — the one where she could not identify a single newspaper that she reads.

Watch some video excerpts here.



