Rating Agency Has New Investor Relations VP

Moody’s announced yesterday that Salli Schwartz has been named vice president of investor relations.



Schwartz was named interim head of IR on February 8, succeeding Liz Zale who left to become senior vice president of IR at The Nielsen Company.

‘Salli’s substantial industry experience and extensive knowledge of Moody’s global business strategy will be a strong asset as she continues to lead outreach to Moody’s shareholders and investors,’ comments Linda Huber, CFO of Moody’s, in a statement.

Schwartz joined Moody’s in 2007 as vice president of corporate development. Prior to Moody’s, Schwartz held positions at Citigroup and Legg Mason. She holds an MBA from Cornell University and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

