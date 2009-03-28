Dylan Ratigan To ABC?

If you’re Dylan Ratigan, you can close one door and have another one just open up for you:



AP: His contract is expiring and he’s considered a strong candidate for a new job at ABC News. ABC spokesman Jeffrey Schneider wouldn’t address those reports but said that ABC thinks the world of Dylan Ratigan.

Thanks to a commenter in a previous post for tipping us.

