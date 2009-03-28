Ratigan Won't Get One Last Show

Dylan Ratigan’s run at CNBC is officially over. He won’t even get one last chance to dazzle us with his opinions on the market via Fast Money.



He’s been wiped off their Web site and he’s not going to appear on the show tonight. Too bad, it was a great run. We look forward to watching him where ever he turns up. Wonder what he might’ve said had he been given one last hurrah.

Here’s a classic clip to watch since we won’t be able to see him tonight. Maybe Charlie won’t miss as much as us.



