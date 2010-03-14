Ratigan And Spitzer On Lehman: "One Of The Greatest Crimes Ever"

Dylan Ratigan offered one of the best explanations we’ve seen of the Repo 105 practice on yesterday’s show. He concludes by noting that the report “stops just short of suggesting [the financia crisis and transfer of wealth from the bailouts was] by no means an accident but instead one of the greatest crimes ever perpetrated by a group of people and enabed by the US governent.”



Eliot Spitzer is Ratigan’s guest for the segment. He says that prosecutors will look “very very hard” at this. Civil cases will certainly be brought as a result of the report’s revelations and criminal cases may be brought if the quality of the evidence is good enough.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

