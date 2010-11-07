Rather Than Big Fines For Hard Hits The NFL Should Check Out DeSean Jackson's Helmet

Concussed DeSean Jackson after being hit three weeks ago.

Photo: Screengrab

DeSean Jackson will wear a new helmet on Sunday, his first game since getting knocked out on Oct. 18 against the Falcons, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The new helmet, Schutt’s Air XT, is lined with a padding that absorbs up to 50 per cent more impact than traditional foam.



With a growing number of players complaining about the NFL’s stricter policy on hits to the head, these newer helmets present a good safety alternative. The league should require players to wear them.

Most players refuse to use the safest available helmets because they’re significantly larger than traditional football helmets. Instead, players (including Jackson prior to the injury) wear an old Schutt’s model developed in 1990. That helmet’s technology is so outdated that the company stopped making them three years ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.