RatePoint Scores VeriSign Distribution Deal

RatePoint, one of a handful of services looking to power ecommerce sites’ user reviews, just got a big stamp of approval: a distribution deal with security giant VeriSign (VRSN).



Unlike rivals PowerReviews and Bazaarvoice, which power user reviews for companies like Overstock.com, Dell, Staples, and Radio Shack, RatePoint focuses on local and small businesses. So a deal that lets VeriSign sell RatePoint’s services to its nearly 1 million clients is a big get for the 18-month-old startup.

How’d they link up? RatePoint’s co-founders Neil Creighton, Christopher Bailey, Mike Rowan, Kefeng Chan sold their last company, GeoTrust, to VeriSign for $125 million in 2006.

