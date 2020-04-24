Savings and term deposit accounts which will do your money proud, even while official interest rates are low

Getty Images

Savings and term deposit rates have plummeted significantly in the past year, following multiple cuts to the official cash rate by the Reserve Bank of AAlison Cheung

ustralia, new RateCity data shows.

The average maximum savings rate fell from 1.57 per cent to 0.75 per cent in the 12 months to March.

Term deposit rates took an even deeper plunge, with the average rate on a $10,000 term deposit for the 12-month period decreasing from 2.46 per cent to 1.3 per cent.

These declines are a difference of 0.82 per cent and 1.16 per cent for savings and term deposit rates respectively. On a $25,000 balance, this represents a difference of $205 a year less in interest for savings accounts and $290 for term deposits.

The RBA’s emergency rate reduction on March 19 brought the country’s official cash rate to a new historic low of 0.25 per cent, marking the first out-of-cycle rate cut since 1997.

RBA governor Philip Lowe has indicated the rate will not be hiked “for an extended period”.

While most banks focused their COVID-19 support packages primarily on their biggest home loan customers, the recent multiple rate cuts could leave regular savers high and dry.

Fifty banks cut their conditional savings account rates after the first rate cut in March, according to the RateCity database.

This means a homeowner may be paying about 2 per cent in interest annually for their mortgage, but might only be earning less than that when depositing cash in the bank.

And with the pandemic fuelling volatility in the share market, many may have decided that parking their hard-earned cash in the bank could be the best decision for them.

Savers can look at these banks which provide the highest ongoing savings account rates on the market.

Company Product Max rate Base Rate Conditions for max rate Comments MyState Bank Bonus Saver 2.00% 0.30% Deposit $20 and make 5 Visa card purchases on the linked Everyday or Glide account per month On balances up to $150k Bank of Queensland Fast Track Savings Account 2.00% 0.20% Deposit $1000 into a linked Day2Day account from an external account and make 5 eligible transactions per month. On balances up to $250k Suncorp Bank Growth Saver 1.90% 0.20% Grow your net balance by $200 or more (excluding interest) and make no more than one withdrawal during the month N/A

Excludes student accounts and introductory rates. Source: RateCity.com.au database, as of April 14, 2020

For 12-month term deposits of $10,000, savers may still earn about 2 per cent interest per annum with these top three accounts:

Source: RateCity.com.au database, as of April 16, 2020







Which banks have hiked its term deposit rates?

After the latest rate cut, 42 banks have raised their term deposit rates in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Here are the banks that could pay you more for locking your money away:

Big four

Bank Rate change CBA – Special 12-month term deposit rate 1.70% for balances from $5k to $1,999,999 – Special 8-month term deposit rate 1.30% for balances from $5k to $1,999,999 NAB – Introduced a 10-month term deposit rate of 1.75% on deposits of $5,000 to $2 million Westpac, Bank of Melbourne, BankSA and St. George – Special 12-month term deposit rate of 1.70% on deposits from $5k to $500k – For Australians aged 65+, the rate will be 2.00% for 8 months on deposits from $5k to $500k

Other banks

*Source: RateCity database. Information accurate as of April 15, 2020. Some products may have minimum balance requirements or other prerequisites, please check with the provider before making any decisions.

