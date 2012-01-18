Dozens Of Industrial Plants Expected To Close Each Month In 2012

The year has barely begun and there are already 72 plants scheduled to close within the US, leaving 19,000 workers without jobs, according to Industrial Info Resources.



IIR predicts that 2012 could surpass last year’s closures of 401 industrial plants in North America, which left 63,000 workers without jobs. The 57 plant closures in Canada accounted for 10,000 jobs lost and a dozen closures in Mexico accounted for 2,500 jobs lost.

While every industry saw at least some closure activity in 2011, industrial manufacturing industry took the lead with 190 closures followed by food and beverage industry, which closed 100 plants.

Photo: Industrial Info Resources

