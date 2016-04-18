This gorgeous new PlayStation 4 game looks like a Pixar film

Games look better and better every year. Take this as exhibit A:
Not bad, right? This is the new “Ratchet & Clank” game, which arrived on the PlayStation 4 this past week.
Insomniac Games
Other than the two titular characters, there's one other staple of the 'Ratchet & Clank' world: Captain Quark.
Insomniac GamesHe's both helpful and detrimental to our heroes.
There's a great relationship between the game's two main characters, helping to endear them to players even more:
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games
But there's good news: Ratchet has some of the silliest weapons in the universe. Here's one gun that makes the bad guys get funky:
Insomniac GamesNotice the disco ball.
Insomniac GamesThe dialog between Ratchet and enemies like this is often just as good as anything you'd find in a Pixar film.
