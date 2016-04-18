This gorgeous new PlayStation 4 game looks like a Pixar film

Games look better and better every year. Take this as exhibit A:

Not bad, right? This is the new “Ratchet & Clank” game, which arrived on the PlayStation 4 this past week.

This is Ratchet. He's a 'lombax' -- a cat-like biped with a penchant for technology and heroism. Insomniac Games And here's his buddy Clank. He's a robot who usually rides on Ratchet's back. Insomniac Games Like so: Insomniac Games Budz 4eva. These aren't concept art stills -- this is how the game actually looks! Insomniac Games Other than the two titular characters, there's one other staple of the 'Ratchet & Clank' world: Captain Quark. Insomniac Games He's both helpful and detrimental to our heroes. There's a great relationship between the game's two main characters, helping to endear them to players even more: Insomniac Games And they will need your empathy -- nothing less than the fate of the galaxy rests in their hands! Insomniac Games And that means fighting huge bosses, like this guy right here: Insomniac Games And this guy right here: Insomniac Games And definitely this massive hulking beast: Insomniac Games But there's good news: Ratchet has some of the silliest weapons in the universe. Here's one gun that makes the bad guys get funky: Insomniac Games Notice the disco ball. There are, of course, less gigantic enemies to face: Insomniac Games The dialog between Ratchet and enemies like this is often just as good as anything you'd find in a Pixar film. And gorgeous worlds to explore from the comfort of your spacecraft: Insomniac Games Or on foot, if you must: Insomniac Games In 'Ratchet & Clank,' even the mundane can look pretty as all get out: Insomniac Games 'Ratchet & Clank' is available now on the PlayStation 4 exclusively, and the latest trailer could very well be for a movie. Check it out right here!

