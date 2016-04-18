This gorgeous new PlayStation 4 game looks like a Pixar film

Games look better and better every year. Take this as exhibit A:

Ratchet and Clank (PlayStation 4)Insomniac Games

Not bad, right? This is the new “Ratchet & Clank” game, which arrived on the PlayStation 4 this past week. 

This is Ratchet. He's a 'lombax' -- a cat-like biped with a penchant for technology and heroism.

Insomniac Games

And here's his buddy Clank. He's a robot who usually rides on Ratchet's back.

Insomniac Games

Like so:

Insomniac Games
Budz 4eva.

These aren't concept art stills -- this is how the game actually looks!

Insomniac Games

Other than the two titular characters, there's one other staple of the 'Ratchet & Clank' world: Captain Quark.

Insomniac Games
He's both helpful and detrimental to our heroes.

There's a great relationship between the game's two main characters, helping to endear them to players even more:

Insomniac Games

And they will need your empathy -- nothing less than the fate of the galaxy rests in their hands!

Insomniac Games

And that means fighting huge bosses, like this guy right here:

Insomniac Games

And this guy right here:

Insomniac Games

And definitely this massive hulking beast:

Insomniac Games

But there's good news: Ratchet has some of the silliest weapons in the universe. Here's one gun that makes the bad guys get funky:

Insomniac Games
Notice the disco ball.

There are, of course, less gigantic enemies to face:

Insomniac Games
The dialog between Ratchet and enemies like this is often just as good as anything you'd find in a Pixar film.

And gorgeous worlds to explore from the comfort of your spacecraft:

Insomniac Games

Or on foot, if you must:

Insomniac Games

In 'Ratchet & Clank,' even the mundane can look pretty as all get out:

Insomniac Games

'Ratchet & Clank' is available now on the PlayStation 4 exclusively, and the latest trailer could very well be for a movie. Check it out right here!

