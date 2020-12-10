TikTok sensation 'Ratatouille: The Musical' will finally get the Broadway treatment in a one-night streaming event

@ratatousicalthemusical/@e_jaccs/TikTok The ‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’ marquee as it appears in the event trailer.

TikTok’s “Ratatouille: The Musical” is finally coming together for a special, one-night broadcast to benefit The Actors Fund.

The musical phenomenon, also known as the “Ratatousical,” took off on TikTok after composer Emily Jacobson posted an “Ode to Remy” that composer Daniel Mertzlufft converted into musical theatre fare.

It’s unclear which of the original songs and production elements that are part of the musical’s TikTok canon will make it into the show, and Playbill reported that further details will be revealed at a later date.

TikTok phenomenon “Ratatouille: The Musical” â€” the “Ratatousical,” if you will â€” is finally getting its moment in the Broadway spotlight. The viral collaborative musical production has taken over TikTok, and now it will be condensed in a special one-time streaming event to benefit The Actors Fund. Presented by Seaview Productions, Playbill described the event as a “filmed concert presentation.”

The live show follows a months-long collaborative effort that took place on TikTok. Inspired by a short song about “Remy the Ratatouille” written by TikToker Emily Jacobson (@e_jaccs) that was posted in August, “Ratatouille: the Musical” brought together composers, singers, choreographers, arrangers, and designers from across the app after composer Daniel Mertzlufft’s musical theatre arrangement of Jacobson’s song went viral.

Tickets, which are $US5, are currently available for purchase on TodayTix, where the show will stream on January 1 at 7 p.m. ET. Per the TodayTix page for the show, the event will be available to purchase and view on demand for 72 hours. Until then, you can stay tuned with live countdown to the event at Ratatousical.com, which features art from a conceptual Playbill for the show created by Jess Siswick.

It’s currently unclear which of the original songs that are part of the “Ratatousical” canon will make it into the event, but there’s no shortage of options. From RJ Christian’s “Anyone Can Cook,” a ballad for Chef Gustaeu, to Blake Rouse’s “Tango for Colette and Linguini,” there’s an endless number of options. Playbill reported that further details about the event, including the cast, creative team, and production details, are set to be revealed at a later date.

“It has been magical to watch the TikTok community create and embrace the #RatatouilleMusical,” Lizzy Hale, senior manager of content at TikTok US, told Playbill. “From @e_jaccs‘ original ‘Ode to Remy’ to @shoeboxmusicals‘ set designs, seeing the endless creativity of the platform and the wider community rallying around it has inspired and driven a new forum for theatre lovers to express themselves, participate, and enjoy the show.”

Some of the key players in the “Ratatousical” effort have already acknowledged the event on TikTok.

To the tune of the original “Ode to Remy,” composer Emily Jacobson sang on TikTok, “One night, just one night only, a chance to reach out dreams / A musical for Ratatouille, the world will remember his name.”

“GUYS THIS IS REAL. THIS IS 100% REAL!! WE DID IT!!!!” composer Daniel Mertzlufft wrote in a TikTok caption.

Watch the trailer for the event below.

