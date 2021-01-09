24 details you probably missed in 'Ratatouille'

Disney/Pixar ‘Ratatouille’ came out in 2007.

“Ratatouille” was released in 2007, but even fans who’ve seen it dozens of times may have missed these sneaky details.

Like many Pixar films, a lot of detail went into animating characters’ shadows, reflections, and features.

A dramatic story involving guns and kisses plays out in the background of the film.

Disney fans can spot hidden Mickey’s and classic Pixar Easter eggs in “Ratatouille.”

Pixar’s “Ratatouille” was a hit when it came out in 2007 and has recently become even more popular due to the 2021 TikTok musical based on the film.

Remy’s tale of going from an aspiring cook to a successful chef is packed with fun cooking mishaps and beautifully animated dishes that look good enough to eat.

Read on for some subtle details that even die-hard Pixar fans probably missed in “Ratatouille.”

Chef Gusteau is featured in real magazines with realistic cover details.

Disney/Pixar The chef appears on the cover of both Cuisine at Home and Bon Appétit magazines.

The intro of the movie tells viewers about Chef Gusteau’s fame and motto, “Anyone can cook.”

It also shows several magazines with Gusteau on the cover.

The animated magazines feature real-world titles, like Cuisine at Home and Bon Appétit, and have an incredible amount of detail, including headlines and barcodes with prices.

Anton Ego’s nickname and office reference death in several ways.

Disney/Pixar Anton Ego is known as ‘The Grim Eater’ in the movie.

Food critic Anton Ego is first shown on the TV screen during the opening scenes of the film.

He’s introduced alongside his nickname, “The Grim Eater,” a play on the grim reaper because a bad review from him can “kill” a restaurant.

This death theme is reinforced by his coffin-shaped office and skull-adorned typewriter.

Furniture in the movie is detailed to show age, wear, and claw marks.

Disney/Pixar The rats leave realistic scratches on wooden furniture.

The furniture and home interiors shown throughout the movie are animated with great attention to detail.

When Remy and Emile are in the old woman’s kitchen, both the spice rack that Remy looks through and the counter that Emile stands on have plenty of rat-claw scratches and fade marks.

All of the furniture in the woman’s house is older and more worn than the brighter, unmarked pieces shown later on – such as the furniture in Skinner’s office.

The rats make tables and boats out of small, everyday objects.

Disney/Pixar The rats sit at tables made out of ramekins and eat off of buttons.

The rats are very resourceful. They make the tools and furniture they need throughout the film out of kitchen supplies and objects they find in the trash.

When the rats flee in boats at the beginning of the movie, each one is made from different pieces of trash, such as broken barrels.

Later on, when the rats are dining together, their furniture is made out of other repurposed objects. The rats sit on upside-down teacups at tables made from upside-down ramekins, eat off of buttons, and use pins as utensils.

Remy reads about the different kitchen-staff roles a few scenes before describing them to viewers.

Disney/Pixar Remy reads about restaurant kitchens in Gusteau’s book.

When Remy finds Gusteau’s restaurant, he looks down at the kitchen through a window and explains each chef’s title and responsibilities.

Some viewers may wonder how Remy knows all this information, but we actually saw him learn it.

Just a few scenes earlier, Remy was shown studying the pages of Gusteau’s book that explain the different roles of the kitchen staff.

While running through a building, Remy passes two interesting scenes.

Disney/Pixar There’s a lot going on in the background of ‘Ratatouille.’

When Remy runs through a building, he sees glimpses of rooms through vents and floorboards.

At one point, he passes a man painting a still life of a nude woman – even though there’s only a bowl of fruit in front of him.

Moments later, he races by a couple having a heated argument, during which a woman is pointing a gun at a man moments before they start kissing.

He also encounters a then-unknown Pixar dog as he runs through the building.

Disney/Pixar There’s a shadow of a dog in ‘Ratatouille’ that looks like Doug from ‘Up.’

In the same sequence where Remy is running through the apartment building, the rat gets spooked by the shadow and bark of a dog before darting through a hole in the wall.

The dog’s shape is remarkably similar to Doug from Pixar’s “Up” (2009), even though the film didn’t come out until two years after “Ratatouille.”

The studio famously works on its animated films for years, so it’s possible that the creators stuck the Easter egg in before fans even knew to look for it.

Characters have accurate reflections and shadows throughout the movie.

Disney/Pixar Linguini’s reflection can be seen in the pot on the stove.

Throughout the movie, the characters’ reflections are accurately animated in windows, metal pots, water, and other surfaces.

For example, Remy’s reflection is visible in the window of Gusteau’s restaurant and Linguini’s can be seen in one of the pots in the kitchen.

Linguini passes a stained-glass window that seems to have hidden Mickeys in it.

Disney/Pixar Linguini rides by a cathedral with a huge stained-glass window.

When Linguini first takes Remy out of the restaurant, he jumps onto his bike and rides it along the streets of Paris past a cathedral with a huge, circular stained-glass window.

The edge of the window appears to be made up of small Mickey heads, following Disney’s tradition of including “hidden Mickeys” in its movies.

After Remy bites Linguini’s hand, the mark can be seen healing over the next few days.

Disney/Pixar Pixar includes a lot of details in its characters’ appearances.

Before Remy and Linguini figure out how to communicate with each other, the rat bites the chef to get his attention.

The bite mark on Linguini’s right hand is visible and shown slowly healing in later scenes over the next few days.

There are slit marks on the cutting board after Colette pulls knives out of it.

Disney/Pixar There are a ton of little details in the restaurant kitchen.

Before training Linguini, Colette makes it clear that she takes her job seriously and wants to be respected.

She gets his attention during her speech by stabbing knives through his apron sleeves onto a cutting board.

After she pulls them out, there are visible slit marks left on the board.

Gusteau’s book appears many times throughout the movie, including in a framed photo in the chef’s old office.

Disney/Pixar ‘Anyone Can Cook’ is a big part of the movie.

Gusteau’s book, “Anyone Can Cook,” is shown and referenced frequently throughout the film.

Remy watches the book being promoted on the TV at the beginning before stealing the copy from the old woman’s house while he’s escaping.

It can also be seen in the restaurant kitchen, in a storefront that Colette passes, and in a framed promotional photo in Gusteau’s old office.

Colette has a visible burn on her wrist while she’s cautioning Linguini about proper kitchen safety.

Disney/Pixar There’s a visible burn on Colette’s wrist.

Colette gives Linguini plenty of useful advice while training him in the kitchen.

For example, she tells him to keep his arms close to his body to minimise the number of cuts and burns he gets while cooking.

As she’s doling out this advice, Colette’s right sleeve moves and shows that she’s speaking from experience – she has a small, red burn mark on her wrist.

Bomb Voyage from “The Incredibles” makes a cameo in the film.

Disney/Pixar The character appears in a newspaper and in person.

Three years before “Ratatouille,” Brad Bird directed Pixar’s “The Incredibles,” and one of that film’s villains, a bank-robbing mime named Bomb Voyage, makes two brief cameos in the 2007 movie.

He’s first seen on the front page of a newspaper Colette is reading. The robber’s photograph can be seen next to a headline that features his name.

Later in the film, Linguini and Colette roller-skate past Bomb Voyage as he’s performing on a bridge.

The menus at Gusteau’s don’t show prices.

Disney/Pixar Gusteau’s is a fancy restaurant in Paris.

Fancy, Michelin-star restaurants don’t usually have prices on menus in real life, and Gusteau’s seems to follow this tradition.

When the menus are shown throughout the movie, there are never any visible prices written next to the dishes.

Skinner makes a joke about Linguini’s hat when he pulls it off his head.

Disney/Pixar There’s a subtle chef-themed pun.

When Chef Skinner pulls Linguini’s hat off his head in an attempt to catch Remy, Linguini looks at him in questioning shock.

Skinner tries to pass the moment off as a joke by saying, “Got your toque.”

The comment seems to be a clever play on the phrase, “got your tongue” seeing as “toque” is the official name for a chef’s hat.

The health inspector can be seen much earlier in the movie.

Disney/Pixar There’s a picture of the health inspector hanging up in the kitchen.

Next to the light switches in the kitchen, there’s a piece of paper taped to the bricks that details information about the restaurant’s district and health inspector.

When the health inspector shows up at Gusteau’s later on in the film, fans who were paying close attention will recognise him from his photograph on the sheet.

The chefs’ uniforms actually get dirtier as their shifts transpire.

Disney/Pixar Linguini’s chef whites get dirty throughout his shift.

The night that Skinner gets Linguini drunk, he asks the chef to clean up afterward. Linguini ends up falling asleep in the kitchen and doesn’t wake up until Colette arrives the next day.

When the two go to talk outside, Linguini’s chef whites are rumpled and stained from his shift the night before, while Colette’s uniform is perfectly white and clean.

Throughout the movie, chefs arrive at work with clean aprons but small stains and wrinkles appear by the end of each shift.

Ego’s refusal to swallow bad food is mentioned in one of his reviews before it’s said out loud.

Disney/Pixar The food critic is a harsh judge of taste.

When Anton Ego visits Gusteau’s, he tells Linguini, “If I don’t love it, I don’t swallow.”

However, eagle-eyed viewers will have already known that if they paid attention to the old reviews hanging around the portrait in the food critic’s office.

One of the headlines read, “mouth stayed shut,” which explains that the critic doesn’t eat bad food.

There are a lot of realistic details in Gusteau’s will.

Disney/Pixar The will even has a notary stamp.

Skinner and his lawyer mention that Gusteau’s will includes a two-year time limit for the famous chef’s heir to claim the restaurant before it is to be given to his sous-chef, Skinner.

When Remy finds and reads the will, the sentences about the two-year deadline and sous-chef clause are legible. And the document even has official markings on it, such as a witness signature and notary stamp.

The couple that Remy saw fighting earlier appears to make up over the course of the movie.

Disney/Pixar There’s a hidden love story in the background of ‘Ratatouille.’

When Skinner is chasing Remy, they run past what appears to be the same pair Remy saw fighting toward the beginning of the movie.

The couple is dining outside and seems to be getting along far better than they were when the woman was holding the man at gunpoint.

The famous Pixar Pizza Planet truck makes a very brief cameo.

Disney/Pixar The truck can just barely be seen crossing a bridge in the background.

During the big chase scene, eagle-eyed fans may be able to spot a famous Pixar Easter egg: the Pizza Planet truck.

The yellow and white vehicle races across a bridge in the very back of a shot.

One chef finally gets to use the culinary torch he’s seen holding in earlier scenes.

Disney/Pixar The jolly-looking chef puts the torch to good use.

When Skinner first sees Remy, everyone in the kitchen tries to catch the rat.

One chef grabs a culinary torch and actually looks disappointed when Remy is trapped before he can use it.

At the end of the movie, however, he finally gets to use the torch to burn boxes of Gusteau’s frozen food.

When Ego is served the ratatouille, there is steam rising off of it.

Disney/Pixar The animators went to great lengths to make the food look realistic.

When Ego comes to review Gusteau’s, Remy makes him a plate of colourful ratatouille.

In the kitchen, the dish is shown being plated immediately after being pulled from the oven, and when Linguini places in front of Ego, there is still visible steam rising off of the hot meal.

