RASPBERRY PI: The $US35 Computer The Size Of A Credit Card Is Still Churning Out Amazing Projects

The Raspberry Pi is a low cost computer board and a maker’s dream come true.
It now faces some competition from the slightly more premium HummingBoard, but people have already been using it for a couple years to make a variety of cool, useful things possible.
Originally conceived as an educational product for removing as many barriers as possible for teaching people to program, the Raspberry Pi has been popping up in various home-brewed tech creations, acting as the brain that makes all kinds of electronic doodads come to life.
Despite its low price and diminutive size, the Raspberry Pi is an extremely capable machine that can run a number of different operating systems.
These are mostly specialised versions of Linux, but some have even hacked Android onto it.
Given all the customizability and utility offered by this platform, you have to see the wild stuff people are making with this super-affordable computer.
Now you can mine your Bitcoins on a dedicated Raspberry Pi rig. It's got an LED readout to tell you how well it's working and how much Bitcoin it's mined. It uses USB-based mining processors since the Pi's processor isn't as capable as dedicated miners.
Whatever your reasoning -- you want a small computer or just a cool project -- your old Kindle can be hacked up to work with the Raspberry Pi and a keyboard.
This little box has a webcam so you can see when Rover is nearby and dispense kibble for him from anywhere in the world.
By calling a phone number associated with the Raspberry Pi, it can remotely trigger the coffee machine to begin brewing.
It took 64 Raspberry Pis running in parallel (and housed in a construction of Legos) to build a supercomputer.
Whatever you're using your Raspberry Pi for, you can trick it out with some solar panels to keep it green.
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to turn your Raspberry Pi into a dedicated Tor proxy. By bundling this thing with your Wi-Fi router, it will disperse your Internet traffic around the globe such that it can't be traced to you.
This one's great. It's as if a Linux machine and a GameBoy Advance SP ran headfirst into each other. The battery lasts for 10 hours for long mobile computing sessions.
Obviously not a real time machine, but this series of LED displays is driven by a Raspberry Pi hidden inside. A must for Back to the Future fans.
