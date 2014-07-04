RASPBERRY PI: The $US35 Computer The Size Of A Credit Card Is Still Churning Out Amazing Projects

The Raspberry Pi is a low cost computer board and a maker’s dream come true.

It now faces some competition from the slightly more premium HummingBoard, but people have already been using it for a couple years to make a variety of cool, useful things possible.

Originally conceived as an educational product for removing as many barriers as possible for teaching people to program, the Raspberry Pi has been popping up in various home-brewed tech creations, acting as the brain that makes all kinds of electronic doodads come to life.

Despite its low price and diminutive size, the Raspberry Pi is an extremely capable machine that can run a number of different operating systems.

These are mostly specialised versions of Linux, but some have even hacked Android onto it.

Given all the customizability and utility offered by this platform, you have to see the wild stuff people are making with this super-affordable computer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.