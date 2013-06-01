Here's What People Are Actually Using That $35 'Raspberry Pi' Computer For

Dylan Love
limor friedBecky Stern of Adafruit

The Raspberry Pi is a Linux computer that costs just $35, making it a perfect computer for the electronics hobbyist or tinkerers. Kids are learning to program on them.

Although a little basic on its own, people are interfacing it with other devices and technology to really unlock some potential.

Over at Reddit, users took turns sharing what they actually use the robust little device for.

Brave DIY types, take note!

One user sets up his Raspberry Pi to function as an uncensored WiFi hotspot to share with others.

Make it into a laptop!

These guys attached it to a weather balloon and had it send a tweet from the stratosphere.

This guy's Raspberry Pi opens and closes a gigantic skylight.

