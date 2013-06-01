Here's What People Are Actually Using That $35 'Raspberry Pi' Computer For

Becky Stern of Adafruit

The Raspberry Pi is a Linux computer that costs just $35, making it a perfect computer for the electronics hobbyist or tinkerers. Kids are learning to program on them.



Although a little basic on its own, people are interfacing it with other devices and technology to really unlock some potential.

Over at Reddit, users took turns sharing what they actually use the robust little device for.

Brave DIY types, take note!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.