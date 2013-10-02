This $US35 Computer Can Do All Kinds Of Amazing Things

The Raspberry Pi

is a low cost computer boardand a maker’s dream come true.

Originally conceived as an educational product for removing as many barriers as possible for teaching people to program, Pi has been popping up in inventive creations to make all kinds of electronic doodads come to life.

Despite its low price and diminuitive size, the Raspberry Pi is an extremely capable machine that can run a number of different operating systems. These are mostly specialised versions of Linux, but some have even hacked Android onto it.

Given all the customizability and utility offered by this platform, you have to see the wild stuff people are making with this $US25 computer.

