These 10 Photos Were Taken With A Tiny $US35 Computer

Raspberry Pi, the single-board computer that’s the size of a credit card, is more widely known for its ability to teach computer science basics rather than for its photography.

But Adafruit, a company selling DIY electronics, saw the potential for Raspberry Pi owners to use the $US35 computer in conjunction with a camera to produce pictures.

In its first annual Raspberry Pi photography contest, which we first saw on Gizmodo, Adafruit asked for Raspberry Pi users’ best photos taken with a Pi. The contest had few rules: Anyone with a Pi could enter, and all photos had to be taken with Raspberry Pi and a Raspberry Pi camera or a webcam or a camera connected to the Raspberry Pi. The photos couldn’t be altered using Photoshop or other editing software.

One grand prize winner and 14 runners-up were announced on July 30. We picked the best 10 winning photos to show what can be done with a pocket-sized computer.

