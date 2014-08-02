These 10 Photos Were Taken With A Tiny $US35 Computer

Raspberry Pi, the single-board computer that’s the size of a credit card, is more widely known for its ability to teach computer science basics rather than for its photography.
But Adafruit, a company selling DIY electronics, saw the potential for Raspberry Pi owners to use the $US35 computer in conjunction with a camera to produce pictures.
In its first annual Raspberry Pi photography contest, which we first saw on Gizmodo, Adafruit asked for Raspberry Pi users’ best photos taken with a Pi. The contest had few rules: Anyone with a Pi could enter, and all photos had to be taken with Raspberry Pi and a Raspberry Pi camera or a webcam or a camera connected to the Raspberry Pi. The photos couldn’t be altered using Photoshop or other editing software.
One grand prize winner and 14 runners-up were announced on July 30. We picked the best 10 winning photos to show what can be done with a pocket-sized computer.
It might not look like much, but Charlie Galliher's entry is a picture of his last 8th grade Raspberry Pi class. 'It's a Raspberry Pi tied to helium balloons tethered to the ground,' he explains. His students built the operating system, made and ran the camera code, and downloaded the images -- all in real time.
Mike Cook on his microscopic photo: 'Ever seen two plants having sex? The Spirogyia does. Here are two exchanging packets of cells. Note it is a s'Pi'rogyia.'
Tommy Mintz used a Python program he created along with a Raspberry Pi computer and a RasPi camera to take this photo, a still from 'Animation of the Automated Digital Photo Collage at Pier 62 #9.'
'I like how the algorithm detects the movement of the shadow in the lower right corner,' Mintz said. Check out the animation here.
Jay Langhurst's runner-up entry 'Garden at Dusk' fittingly includes a raspberry plant, though it's covered in snow.
The grand prize winner, Andrew Mulholland, on his photo: 'Here is my entry. It is a panorama taking robot made out of Lego and a Raspberry Pi with a camera module.'
