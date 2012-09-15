A Team Of UK Engineers Built A Supercomputer Out Of Legos

Engineers at the University of Southampton in the UK have built a supercomputer using 64 Raspberry Pis, which are minimal $35 hobby computers, and Legos to contain everything all the parts, reports CIO Today.The design was developed by professor Simon Cox with help from his 6-year old son, who had been learning to program on the Raspberry Pi over the summer.



The completed device’s first task was to calculate pi, a standard first task for “newborn” supercomputers.

DON’T MISS: Our hands-on with the $35 Raspberry Pi computer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.