You Can Buy A New Computer For $35 Later This Month

Photo: Geek.com

The first set of Raspberry Pi computers will be available for $35 on February 20, reports Ars Technica.The computer (pictured right) is a barebones device in every sense — you’ll have to supply your own monitor and Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, but after that you’ve got a feisty Linux-powered device with internals comparable to a smartphone.



Intrigued by the prospect of a $35 computer?

Head over to Raspberry Pi’s FAQ page to learn more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.