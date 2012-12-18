Raspberry Pi, The $25 Computer, Now Has Its Own App Store

Photo: Flickr / Rain Rabbit

Raspberry Pi is launching its own app store.It will function almost identically as Google Play or Apple’s App Store, being a go-to place for people to share their homebrew games and utilities for others to download.



Some apps cost money, but given the open-source nature of the Raspberry Pi, most of them appear to be free.

You can check out the new app store by clicking here.

