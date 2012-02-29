This Highly-Anticipated $25 Computer Is Officially For Sale

Photo: Geek.com

The Linux-powered Raspberry Pi computer is officially available for purchase, just barely making its February launch window.The device is pictured right and is approximately the same size as a credit card.



Demand is proving to be huge and one of the distributors, Farnell, has already sold out. Manufacturers will continue to produce the computer in batches of 10,000 until demand is met.

Check out this video from the BBC below for a demonstration on how it works and what it can do.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.