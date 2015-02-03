The $35 credit card-sized computer, Raspberry Pi, just got much faster

The UK-based Raspberry Pi Foundation announced a new credit card sized computer on Monday, called the Raspberry Pi 2.

The Raspberry Pi has been widely adopted by tinkerers and schools around the world since it first arrived in 2012, mainly because it offers so much versatility at an affordable price point of $US35. It’s mainly used as a tool to teach kids and interested others basic computer science. The computers can support over 20 different operating systems and offer lots of options for connectivity, transmitting audio and video, and more. People have been using Raspberry Pi to fuel all kinds of innovations.

While the new Raspberry Pi 2 does not replace any of the company’s other offerings, the new Pi 2 still costs $US35, but now includes a faster processor and memory, which offers up to 6x performance and 2x the memory of the original Raspberry Pi.

And since the new Raspberry Pi 2 has a new ARM processor, it can handle more distributions and operating systems, including Windows 10.

“For the last six months we’ve been working closely with Microsoft to bring the forthcoming Windows 10 to Raspberry Pi 2,” the Raspberry Pi Foundation said in a blog post. “Microsoft will have much more to share over the coming months. The Raspberry Pi 2-compatible version of Windows 10 will be available free of charge to makers.”

The Raspberry Pi 2 is available to buy today. You can read more about the new computer over at the Raspberry Pi Foundation.

