This Poll Contains One Of The Worst Signs Yet For Mitt Romney

Photo: AP

It hasn’t exactly been a great week of polling for Mitt Romney, but a new finding from the conservative-leaning Rasmussen polling firm might top the week of bad news. The poll finds that President Obama leads Republican nominee Mitt Romney, 47 per cent to 45 per cent, to handle the issue of job creation. It’s an issue that 95 per cent of voters said will be important to them when they vote this November.



The poll shows that despite some less-than-stellar jobs reports this summer — including one last week — Romney is still having trouble turning the election into an economic referendum on Obama.

Combined with today’s new ABC/Washington Post poll that gives Obama an advantage on handling the economy, the Rasmussen results suggest that Romney has lost a crucial edge on the two issues — jobs and the economy — that serve as his calling card for election.

