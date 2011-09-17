Rasmussen Poll: Perry Losing Support In Matchup With Obama

Photo: eschipul via flickr

Amid doubts about his electability in a national contest, Texas Governor Rick Perry now trails President Obama in a hypothetical head to head matchup, according to a Rasmussen survey released Thursday.Two weeks ago, Perry led Obama 44% to 41% in a hypothetical 2012 pairing. In the latest poll, Obama reclaimed the lead, 46% to 39%, a 10-point reversal in the margin in just two weeks.



In those two weeks, Perry has stumbled in two nationally televised GOP debates. His frontrunner status also made him the target of the bulk of the other candidates’ attacks, prompting him to say that he felt like a “piñata.”

Meanwhile, Rasmussen’s latest survey matching Obama against Perry’s chief rival for the GOP nod, Mitt Romney, shows the former Massachusetts governor leading the president, 43% to 40%. Romney has tried to cast himself as the more electable candidate to take on Obama, an attack he’ll likely sharpen as the primary race moves ahead.

The Rasmussen poll does not necessarily mean that Perry’s numbers will continue on a downward trend. Rather, it likely just shows him levelling off after he performed superbly well in early polls thanks to the excitement surrounding his entrance into the race. Even Donald Trump once trailed Obama by just two points according to one poll when he was still teasing a possible White House bid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.