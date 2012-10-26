RASMUSSEN: Obama Makes Gains, Romney Up Only 3 Points

Photo: AP

Today, the Rasmussen Reports daily tracking poll has President Barack Obama reducing his deficit from 4 points to a mere 3 points.Right now President Obama is polling at 47 per cent to Mitt Romney’s 50 per cent.



Yesterday, Romney held his lead for the second consecutive day, polling at 50 per cent, Obama at 46 per cent.

The Rasmussen daily tracking poll is a three day rolling average of polls conducted in the evening the night before.

Two-thirds of the data in the Rasmussen poll comes after the candidates’ final debate Monday night.

