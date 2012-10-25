RASMUSSEN: Romney Holds Four Point Lead Over Obama

Photo: AP
There was no change in the Rasmussen daily tracking poll today, where Mitt Romney still has a comfortable four point lead on President Obama.
Romney leads Obama 50-46 in the latest three-day rolling average.
More than many other polls, this should give one of the best pictures of any post-foreign policy debate shift in the polls.
Here’s Rasmussen’s analysis:
This is the second straight day with Romney enjoying a 4-point advantage. Prior to that, with the exception of the convention bounces, neither candidate had led by more than three points for months.
