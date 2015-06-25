Rashida Jones' 4 pieces of advice for finding happiness at work

Wired Rashida Jones offered job advice in this month’s Wired magazine.

Rashida Jones is busy.

The former “Parks and Recreation” star is currently writing the “Toy Story 4” script, starring in the first season of her new TBS show “Angie Tribeca,” and producing a documentary for Netflix, “Hot Girls Wanted.”

So how does she balance it all? Jones recently gave some tips to Wired on “Finding Happiness On The Job”:

1. Self Discipline.

“My writing partner, Will McCormack, implements a no-phones-for-an-hour rule. It seems utterly ridiculous that two grown-ups wouldn’t be able to stay away from their phones for just an hour, but there are many days when my phone owns me. And the rule helps.”

2. Pick Two Things To Pursue.

“My dad [Quincy Jones] gives really good advice, but he told me to pick two things to pursue. Just get really good at those things and learn everything you can about those things.”

3. Accept failure.

“The other thing I’m working on is being willing to accept failure, whether it’s a failure to get a TV show made or a failure to reply to a midnight email. Failure and risk are inherent parts of any real work. But there’s a lot of fear of failing… I mean, the most creative, most successful ­people fail all the time. I’m working with Pixar — Will and I are cowriting the script for Toy Story 4 — and there’s definitely an attitude there of ‘fail fast, fail often.’ Our team does that. We cycle through ideas. Great ones and bad ones. Everybody has bad ideas. The most intelligent, most talented people in the world have bad ideas. That’s a good thing to learn.”

4. Happiness is not the endgame.

“If your happiness depends on selling your company, snagging one perfect job, finishing the design for your perfect living room, you’ll never actually achieve it. And now that work and life have merged together, it’s doubly important to remember that you deserve to be happy all the time.”

To read Rashida Jones’ full piece on Wired, click here.



