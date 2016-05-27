Rashida Jones calls Harvard graduates 'idiots' in humorous 'Class Day' speech

Rashida Jones gave the Class Day speech for the Harvard class of 2016 on Wednesday, during which she engaged in a little good-natured ribbing of the graduating class.

“As you head out into the world with this insane head start, you’re still going to need advice because you’re idiots,” she told graduates of arguably the most sought-after university in the world.

She needled them for choosing cold Boston rather than the “sick” weather at Stanford’s Palo Alto, California, campus.

She then pivoted to criticising them for choosing to graduate from, rather than drop out of, Harvard:

Not only did you not pick the right school, you actually chose to graduate from it. No one successful graduates from Harvard! As mentioned, Matt Damon, William Randolph Hearst, Bonnie Raitt, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg: drop outs. Can you name anyone cool who did graduate from Harvard? No. I looked it up and there’s not a single example of a successful person that graduated from Harvard.

Jones has a personal connection to Harvard. She graduated from the Ivy League school in 1997, and noted during her speech that that her father, musician and record producer Quincy Jones, was her Class Day speaker.

While the “Office” comedian’s entire speech was characteristically funny, she also took the time to offer some heartfelt advice to students.

“You got here because you’re a rule follower, but the real world doesn’t reward rule followers the way the educational world does,” Jones said. “You’re the only one who can create a system that’s going to work for you, and that needs to start right now.”

You can listen to her entire speech here:

