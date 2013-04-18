Rasheed Wallace has retired from the NBA for the second time, the Knicks just announced.



Sheed played spectacularly well for NY early in the season, but he suffered a foot injury that kept him out for most of 2013.

He tried to come back and play two nights ago against Charlotte, but he lasted only four minutes before asking to come out due to foot soreness.

He will be missed:

